America's First Federal Credit Union announces new president, CEO

Kevin Morris, left, has been selected to replace Bill Connor, right, when Connor retires as CEO and president of America's First Federal Credit Union at the end of February 2025.

America's First Federal Credit Union’s board of directors has announced that Kevin Morris will succeed Bill Connor as president and CEO of the credit union, effective March 1, 2025.

Connor recently announced his intention to retire after 44 years of service to the credit union. Connor joined AmFirst in 1980, when it was still Iron and Steel Credit Union, as a staff auditor. He has held numerous leadership roles throughout his career, culminating in his appointment as president and CEO in March 2011.

The transition process commenced on Aug. 1, when Morris assumed the title of executive vice president and the role of second executive officer.

AmFirst, with more than 200,000 members, has 21 branches in 13 counties throughout Alabama, including one at 1112 Montgomery Highway in Vestavia Hills. For more information about the credit union, visit amfirst.org.