Alsies gourmet ice cream truck is rolling into Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alsies. The Alsies gourmet ice cream truck The Alsies gourmet ice cream truck features a fully digital menu ranging from classic fare like bomb pops and Sonic the Hedgehog ice pops to gourmet options like birthday cake and strawberry ice cream sandwiches.

On any sunny day, a brightly painted truck rolling down the street is turning heads — and it’s not just the colors and traditional ice cream truck music that draw a crowd. Alsies, a new gourmet ice cream truck, is serving up more than frozen treats; it’s delivering nostalgia, fun and a fully customized dessert experience for schools, weddings, corporate events and private celebrations alike.

Expand Photo courtesy of Alsies. Aisles owner Rob Tibbs Aisles owner Rob Tibbs.

Founded by local entrepreneur Rob Tibbs, Alsies aims to redefine the classic ice cream truck. “What makes Alsies unique is that we focus on creating a great experience, not just serving ice cream,” Tibbs said. “We offer a more polished, event-friendly setup with curated treats, friendly service and a presentation that fits well at everything from school events to corporate gatherings. We’re reliable [and] easy to work with, and [we] handle the dessert portion in a way that feels special but still simple for the host.”

Chief Operator Monica Rogers emphasizes the truck’s versatility. “We love school events — field days, teacher appreciation, back to school, end-of-year events and quarterly visits,” she said with a laugh. In Vestavia, customers can find the truck not only at school events but also drifting through the community to parks and private offices. The Alsies truck has catered events such as a July 4 cookout for Longleaf in Liberty Park and an open house for a house on the market in Vestavia Hills, offering traditional fare such as bomb pops and Sonic the Hedgehog ice pops as well as unique treats like birthday cake and strawberry ice cream sandwiches.

Expand Photo courtesy of Alsies. Monica Rogers serves as chief operator of Alsies, a gourmet ice cream truck serving Vestavia Hills. Monica Rogers serves as chief operator of Alsies, a gourmet ice cream truck serving Vestavia Hills.

“Beyond school events, we cater weddings, showers, employee appreciation days, birthday parties and private events,” said Rogers. “This past summer, we partnered with a local welding company weekly. You name it — we will do it.”

Alsies stands out not only for its gourmet treats but also for its tech-enabled, mobile-first platform. Customers can browse a fully digital menu that is flexible and can be adjusted to fit the needs of any event. From classic ice cream flavors to specialty gourmet options, each selection is designed to delight guests and complement the event’s atmosphere. The combination of convenience and customization allows Alsies to deliver high-quality desserts seamlessly, whether it’s a corporate gathering, school celebration or backyard party.

Tibbs stresses that the focus is as much on the experience as the flavor. “We’re about fun, nostalgia and memories,” he said. “But we also take the stress out of the dessert portion for the host. Our setup is polished, our staff is friendly and our service is reliable — so guests get a special treat without anyone worrying about logistics.”

The trucks have already made a visible impact on the community. Families gather for impromptu treats, colleagues enjoy a midday pick-me-up at office events and students get excited about scheduled visits to their schools. Rogers says seeing smiles at every stop reinforces the company’s mission. “The joy we bring is what it’s all about,” she said. “It’s more than ice cream — it’s shared experiences and little moments of happiness.”

As Alsies continues to roll into neighborhoods and event venues across the Vestavia Hills area, the company is quickly becoming a local favorite.

Residents can follow the truck’s locations, seasonal specials and menu updates on Facebook at facebook.com/alsiesbhm or @alsiesbhm on Instagram. To book the truck for private events, call 205-210-8844 or go online to alsies.com/franchisee/birmingham.