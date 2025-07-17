Alabama Goodwill Industries CEO David Wells to retire

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama Goodwill Industries David Wells, the CEO of Alabama Goodwill Industries, plans to retire, effective Oct. 31, 2025.

David Wells, president and CEO of Alabama Goodwill Industries, which has a drive-through donation center in Altadena Square at 4701 Cahaba River Road, recently announced he will retire effective Oct. 31.

Wells had led the organization through a 325% increase in revenue since 2018, the expansion of its workforce from 110 to 520 employees and a significant rise in donations, mission services and job placements. Donations increased 762% from $58,000 to more than $500,000 in 2024, and job placements rose to 798 in 2024, while the pounds of donations recycled grew from 2.2 million to 19 million.

Wells also spearheaded the creation of Alabama Goodwill Contract Services in 2023,

expanding opportunities for individuals with significant disabilities through the federal

AbilityOne Program. The Alabama Goodwill Board has formed a succession committee and initiated a national search for its next CEO.

For more information, call 205-323-6331, or visit alabamagoodwill.org.