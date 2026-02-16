Alabama Department of Workforce secretary to speak to Vestavia chamber

× Expand Photo from Greg Reed Facebook page Greg Reed is secretary of the Alabama Department of Workforce.

Greg Reed, secretary of the Alabama Department of Workforce, is scheduled to be the keynote speaker for the March 10 Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Reed, who is from Walker County, was elected to Alabama Senate District 5 in 2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022. In 2015, he was elected Majority Leader by fellow Republicans in the Alabama Senate, and in 2021, he was unanimously elected as president pro tempore of the Senate. On Jan. 1, 2025, Gov. Kay Ivey appointed him to his current position.

The March 10 chamber luncheon is scheduled to take place at Mountaintop Church at 225 Centerview Drive. Networking will begin at 11:30 a.m., and the program is set to begin at noon.

The cost to attend is $25 through 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 5 and rises to $30 after that time. Make reservations at the chamber website.