Ace of the Hills to hold ribbon cutting, grand opening

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ace of the Hills

Ace of the Hills, a new independently owned Ace Hardware franchise, has opened at 680 Olde Towne Road in Vestavia Hills.

The store is owned and operated by April and Chris Edwards, who also owned Rainbow Paint and Decorating across U.S. 31. Rainbow Paint has closed its former location, with its paint, wallpaper and window treatment offerings moving into the new Ace of the Hills store.

The consolidation brings the former Rainbow Paint operation together with Ace's hardware inventory under one roof. Ace of the Hills also carries home improvement supplies, lawn and garden products, flooring and home decor.

The store will hold a ribbon cutting with the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 9 a.m., followed by a grand opening celebration Friday-Sunday, Sept. 11-13.

On Friday, the first 50 customers beginning at 9 a.m. will receive free coffee from Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck. Bama-Q TV will hold a chicken wing cooking demonstration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A Weber cooking demonstration is scheduled from 11 a.m.- to 2 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, River Bank & Trust will smoke food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by free Bruster's ice cream for the first 50 children beginning at 2 p.m.

Grand opening raffle prizes will include a Weber 22-inch kettle grill, an Ooni Koda 2 pizza oven, a RecTeq Bullseye grill, an Ooni Koda 2 carry cover and Yeti tumblers.

Regular store hours are Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 205-235-0442 or visit acehardware.com/store-details/19508.