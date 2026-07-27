Ace of the Hills hardware store to open in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Image courtesy of Chris Edwards

Ace of the Hills is scheduled to open July 28 at 680 Old Town Road, next to Chuck E. Cheese on U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills.

The store is owned by Chris and April Edwards, who also own Rainbow Paint and Decorating. The couple purchased Rainbow Paint in 2022 and has relocated the business's paint and decorating products and services into the new Ace Hardware location, which is nearly twice the size of the former store.

In addition to hardware, the new store will continue to offer paint products and decorating services that Rainbow Paint has provided the Vestavia Hills community for decades.

Ace of the Hills will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit acehardware.com or call 205-822-3548.