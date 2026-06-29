Ace Hardware nears opening in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Ace Hardware Vestavia

Ace Hardware is nearing completion at 680 Old Town Road in Vestavia Hills, with the independently owned franchise expected to open soon.

The new store is located adjacent to Chuck E. Cheese on U.S. Highway 31 and is owned by Chris and April Edwards, who also own Rainbow Paint & Decorating. The couple purchased the 11,800-square-foot property and is relocating its longtime paint and decorating business into the new Ace Hardware store.

Construction began in late 2025 on the site, which had remained vacant since 2016. The project was originally expected to open in spring 2026.

In addition to traditional hardware products, the store will incorporate Rainbow Paint & Decorating's offerings, including premium paints, wallpaper, window treatments, fabrics, unfinished furniture, hardware and custom design services. The business also provides color consultations, in-home design consultations and custom drapery.

Founded in 1982, Rainbow Paint & Decorating is a locally owned, family-operated business and a member of the Vestavia Hills Chamber of Commerce. The company carries a variety of specialty paint and wallcovering brands and has served homeowners and designers throughout the Birmingham area for more than 40 years.