Abhi Vestavia plans November opening in former Satterfields space

× Expand Photo courtesy of Abhi Eatery + Bar website Chef and restaurateur Abhi Sainju

Chef and restaurateur Abhi Sainju plans to open Abhi Vestavia by the end of November at 3161 Cahaba Heights Road in Vestavia Hills.

The restaurant will occupy the former Satterfields space in Heights Plaza. Satterfields closed in April after 21 years in business.

Abhi Vestavia will focus on sushi, ramen and cocktails, including familiar dishes from Sainju's other restaurants along with new items inspired by his recent travels.

Plans call for a 100-seat dining room, sushi bar, cocktail bar and private event space. The restaurant will also feature imported Nepalese decor reflecting Sainju's background and culinary influences.

Sainju currently operates Abhi Eatery + Bar and Maro in Mountain Brook Village. He previously operated an Abhi location at The Summit at 300 Summit Blvd., which closed in summer 2022.

The new Cahaba Heights restaurant will bring the Abhi name back to the U.S. 280 area about four years after that closure.

An exact opening date has not been announced, but the restaurant is expected to open by the end of November 2026.