Vestavia Hills open houses September 5-6

by

Businesses

3752 Chestnut Ridge Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21456302

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,318 square feet

$399,900

Cissy Schmidt: 205-253-2124, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd

Sunday, September 6, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1001 Fairmont Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21435864

5 bedrooms/4 baths/4,532 square feet

$660,000

LaToya Thomas: 205-215-7714, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Lavondrea Thomas: 205-529-8412, Dream Home Realtors, LLC

Sunday, September 6, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

191 Sheffield Lane

Birmingham

MLS#: 21462856

7 bedrooms/5 baths/3,597 square feet

$860,500

Tesa Brown: 205-914-6484, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd

Sunday, September 6, 2026, 2-4 p.m.