Vestavia Hills open houses September 5-6

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Photo courtesy of Zillow
3752 Chestnut Ridge Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21456302
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,318 square feet
$399,900
Cissy Schmidt: 205-253-2124, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd
Sunday, September 6, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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Photo courtesy of Zillow
1001 Fairmont Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21435864
5 bedrooms/4 baths/4,532 square feet
$660,000
LaToya Thomas: 205-215-7714, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Lavondrea Thomas: 205-529-8412, Dream Home Realtors, LLC
Sunday, September 6, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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Photo courtesy of Zillow
191 Sheffield Lane
Birmingham
MLS#: 21462856
7 bedrooms/5 baths/3,597 square feet
$860,500
Tesa Brown: 205-914-6484, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd
Sunday, September 6, 2026, 2-4 p.m.