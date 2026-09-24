Vestavia Hills open houses September 26-27

by

Businesses

4000 Alston Way

Vestavia

MLS#: 21465616

4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,036 square feet

$549,900

Hayden Wald: 205-919-5535, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd

Mike Wald: 205-541-0940, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd

Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

922 Caledonian Way

Vestavia

MLS#: 21464876

3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,858 square feet

$699,900

Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1099 Greystone Cove Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21465688

4 bedrooms/5 baths/5,010 square feet

$949,500

Anita Nettuno: 205-445-4132, EXIT Realty Cahaba

Sunday, September 27, 2026, 1-4 p.m.

3337 Shallowford Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21465566

4 bedrooms/3 baths/1,790 square feet

$439,900

Scott Heath: 205-532-3882, ARC Realty Vestavia

Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

2187 Rocky Ridge Road

Hoover

MLS#: 21465101

3 bedrooms/1 baths/1,329 square feet

$299,900

Joshua Ehmke: 205-999-4281, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.