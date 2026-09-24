Vestavia Hills open houses September 26-27

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4000 Alston Way
Vestavia
MLS#: 21465616
4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,036 square feet
$549,900
Hayden Wald: 205-919-5535, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd
Mike Wald: 205-541-0940, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd
Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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922 Caledonian Way
Vestavia
MLS#: 21464876
3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,858 square feet
$699,900
Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1099 Greystone Cove Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21465688
4 bedrooms/5 baths/5,010 square feet
$949,500
Anita Nettuno: 205-445-4132, EXIT Realty Cahaba
Sunday, September 27, 2026, 1-4 p.m.
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3337 Shallowford Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21465566
4 bedrooms/3 baths/1,790 square feet
$439,900
Scott Heath: 205-532-3882, ARC Realty Vestavia
Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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2187 Rocky Ridge Road
Hoover
MLS#: 21465101
3 bedrooms/1 baths/1,329 square feet
$299,900
Joshua Ehmke: 205-999-4281, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.