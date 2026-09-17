Vestavia Hills open houses September 19-20

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7713 Kenmore Place
Vestavia
MLS#: 21463531
4 bedrooms/6 baths/7,304 square feet
$1,999,800
Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Karen Scott 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Sunday, September 20, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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1837 Brookview Lane
Hoover
MLS#: 21458429
3 bedrooms/4 baths/2,268 square feet
$389,900
David Ellis 205-799-5881, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Hoover
Margaret Ellis 205-482-4900, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Mountain Brook
Sunday, September 20, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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500 Sheffield Way
Birmingham
MLS#: 21453165
5 bedrooms/5 baths/3,405 square feet
$699,000
Beth Thomas: 205-778-8041, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, September 20, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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830 Griffin Park Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21464284
5 bedrooms/4 baths/2,887 square feet
$600,000
Leigh Cound: 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, September 20, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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3155 Crossings Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21458037
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,817 square feet
$599,000
Susan Kelly: 205-427-8726, ARC Realty 280
Sunday, September 20, 2026, 1-3 p.m.