Vestavia Hills open houses September 19-20

by

Businesses

7713 Kenmore Place

Vestavia

MLS#: 21463531

4 bedrooms/6 baths/7,304 square feet

$1,999,800

Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Karen Scott 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Sunday, September 20, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

1837 Brookview Lane

Hoover

MLS#: 21458429

3 bedrooms/4 baths/2,268 square feet

$389,900

David Ellis 205-799-5881, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Hoover

Margaret Ellis 205-482-4900, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Mountain Brook

Sunday, September 20, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

500 Sheffield Way

Birmingham

MLS#: 21453165

5 bedrooms/5 baths/3,405 square feet

$699,000

Beth Thomas: 205-778-8041, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, September 20, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

830 Griffin Park Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21464284

5 bedrooms/4 baths/2,887 square feet

$600,000

Leigh Cound: 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, September 20, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3155 Crossings Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21458037

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,817 square feet

$599,000

Susan Kelly: 205-427-8726, ARC Realty 280

Sunday, September 20, 2026, 1-3 p.m.