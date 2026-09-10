Vestavia Hills open houses September 12-13

by

Businesses

7713 Kenmore Place

Vestavia

MLS#: 21463531

4 bedrooms/6 baths/7,304 square feet

$1,999,800

Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Karen Scott 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Sunday, September 13, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

4413 Boulder Lake Circle

Vestavia

MLS#: 21463762

5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,052 square feet

$1,100,000

Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Karen Scott 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Sunday, September 13, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1064 Regency Way

Birmingham

MLS#: 21463125

4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,240 square feet

$729,000

Manda Luccasen: 205-283-0380, ARC Realty Vestavia

Sunday, September 13, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

4080 Milner Way

Birmingham

MLS#: 21462024

4 bedrooms/5 baths/3,780 square feet

$630,000

Naser Odeh: 205-568-8250, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, September 13, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

4124 Kinross Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21464201

4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,750 square feet

$699,000

Sonya Hammonds: 205-397-6500, CVR Holdings Inc., Ethos International Real Estate

Sunday, September 13, 2026, 2-4 p.m.