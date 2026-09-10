Vestavia Hills open houses September 12-13

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7713 Kenmore Place
Vestavia
MLS#: 21463531
4 bedrooms/6 baths/7,304 square feet
$1,999,800
Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Karen Scott 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Sunday, September 13, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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4413 Boulder Lake Circle
Vestavia
MLS#: 21463762
5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,052 square feet
$1,100,000
Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Karen Scott 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Sunday, September 13, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1064 Regency Way
Birmingham
MLS#: 21463125
4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,240 square feet
$729,000
Manda Luccasen: 205-283-0380, ARC Realty Vestavia
Sunday, September 13, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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4080 Milner Way
Birmingham
MLS#: 21462024
4 bedrooms/5 baths/3,780 square feet
$630,000
Naser Odeh: 205-568-8250, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, September 13, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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4124 Kinross Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21464201
4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,750 square feet
$699,000
Sonya Hammonds: 205-397-6500, CVR Holdings Inc., Ethos International Real Estate
Sunday, September 13, 2026, 2-4 p.m.