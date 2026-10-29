Vestavia Hills open houses October 31-November 1

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922 Caledonian Way
Vestavia
MLS#: 21464876
3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,858 square feet
$695,000
Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Sunday, November 1, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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5104 Meadow Brook Road
Mountain Brook
MLS#: 21465671
3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,572 square feet
$525,000
Steven Koleno: 804-656-5007, Beycome Brokerage Realty
Sunday, November 1, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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3026 Belvedere Lane
Birmingham
MLS#: 21468204
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,733 square feet
$499,000
Christina James: 205-965-6483, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, November 1, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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3517 Teton Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21468333
4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,248 square feet
$525,000
Virginia Hornbuckle: 205-901-1356, ARC Realty Vestavia
Kelly Holt: 205-903-4737, ARC Realty Vestavia
Sunday, November 1, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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2305 Derby Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21466832
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,632 square feet
$597,000
Sunday Stephens: 205-914-9460, RealtySouth-Inverness Office
Sunday, November 1, 2026, 1-3 p.m.