Vestavia Hills open houses October 31-November 1

by

Businesses

922 Caledonian Way

Vestavia

MLS#: 21464876

3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,858 square feet

$695,000

Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Sunday, November 1, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

5104 Meadow Brook Road

Mountain Brook

MLS#: 21465671

3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,572 square feet

$525,000

Steven Koleno: 804-656-5007, Beycome Brokerage Realty

Sunday, November 1, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3026 Belvedere Lane

Birmingham

MLS#: 21468204

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,733 square feet

$499,000

Christina James: 205-965-6483, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, November 1, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3517 Teton Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21468333

4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,248 square feet

$525,000

Virginia Hornbuckle: 205-901-1356, ARC Realty Vestavia

Kelly Holt: 205-903-4737, ARC Realty Vestavia

Sunday, November 1, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

2305 Derby Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21466832

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,632 square feet

$597,000

Sunday Stephens: 205-914-9460, RealtySouth-Inverness Office

Sunday, November 1, 2026, 1-3 p.m.