Vestavia Hills open houses October 3-4

by

Businesses

909 Narrows Point Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21466399

3 bedrooms/2 baths1,860 square feet

$355,000

Leah Bishop: 205-283-8193, Keller Williams Homewood

Sunday, October 4, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

2148 Mountain View Drive

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21465943

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,814 square feet

$969,900

Angela Stevens: 205-907-8915, ARC Realty - Homewood

Sunday, October 4, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

408 Olmsted St.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21466505

4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,457 square feet

$824,000

Sarah Eddy: 205-365-6859, ARC Realty Vestavia

Tiffany Bittner: 205-253-3155, ARC Realty Vestavia

Sunday, October 4, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

5553 Afton Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21464519

4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,520 square feet

$715,000

Adam Booker: 205-492-6543, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, October 4, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

1076 Greystone Cove Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21462866

5 bedrooms/5 baths/4,604 square feet

$799,500

Anna Fowler: 205-407-4774, RealtySouth-Homewood

Sunday, October 4, 2026, 1-4 p.m.