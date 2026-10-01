Vestavia Hills open houses October 3-4

Photo courtesy of Zillow
909 Narrows Point Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21466399
3 bedrooms/2 baths1,860 square feet
$355,000
Leah Bishop: 205-283-8193, Keller Williams Homewood
Sunday, October 4, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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2148 Mountain View Drive
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21465943
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,814 square feet
$969,900
Angela Stevens: 205-907-8915, ARC Realty - Homewood
Sunday, October 4, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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408 Olmsted St.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21466505
4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,457 square feet
$824,000
Sarah Eddy: 205-365-6859, ARC Realty Vestavia
Tiffany Bittner: 205-253-3155, ARC Realty Vestavia
Sunday, October 4, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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5553 Afton Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21464519
4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,520 square feet
$715,000
Adam Booker: 205-492-6543, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, October 4, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
1076 Greystone Cove Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21462866
5 bedrooms/5 baths/4,604 square feet
$799,500
Anna Fowler: 205-407-4774, RealtySouth-Homewood
Sunday, October 4, 2026, 1-4 p.m.