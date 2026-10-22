Vestavia Hills open houses October 24-25

by

Businesses

400 Vesclub Drive

Vestavia

MLS#: 21466662

4 bedrooms/4 baths/2,800 square feet

$675,000

Lauren Preston: 205-296-9221, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

2429 Highbluff Road

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21466160

3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,278 square feet

$699,000

Liz Phillips-Guest: 205-222-4106, RealtySouth-MB-Crestline

Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1750 Charleston Way

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21465383

3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,941 square feet

$399,000

Stephen Fryrear: 615-973-5088, ARC Realty - Homewood

Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3517 Teton Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21468333

4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,248 square feet

$525,000

Virginia Hornbuckle: 205-901-1356, ARC Realty Vestavia

Kelly Holt: 205-903-4737, ARC Realty Vestavia

Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

4609 Cotswold Lane

Birmingham

MLS#: 21466347

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,248 square feet

$389,900

Molly Smith: 205-602-7695, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Hoover

Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2-4 p.m.