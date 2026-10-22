Vestavia Hills open houses October 24-25

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400 Vesclub Drive
Vestavia
MLS#: 21466662
4 bedrooms/4 baths/2,800 square feet
$675,000
Lauren Preston: 205-296-9221, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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2429 Highbluff Road
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21466160
3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,278 square feet
$699,000
Liz Phillips-Guest: 205-222-4106, RealtySouth-MB-Crestline
Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1750 Charleston Way
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21465383
3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,941 square feet
$399,000
Stephen Fryrear: 615-973-5088, ARC Realty - Homewood
Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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3517 Teton Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21468333
4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,248 square feet
$525,000
Virginia Hornbuckle: 205-901-1356, ARC Realty Vestavia
Kelly Holt: 205-903-4737, ARC Realty Vestavia
Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
4609 Cotswold Lane
Birmingham
MLS#: 21466347
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,248 square feet
$389,900
Molly Smith: 205-602-7695, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Hoover
Sunday, October 25, 2026, 2-4 p.m.