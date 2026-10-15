Vestavia Hills open houses October 17-18

by

Businesses

1719 Collinwood Court

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21402188

3 bedrooms/3 baths/3,259 square feet

$1,350,000

Roxanne Hale: 205-352-7742, RealtySouth-Homewood

Scott Perry: 205-281-0986, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd

Sunday, October 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

321 Vesclub Drive

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21467038

5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,442 square feet

$1,549,000

Connie Alexander Jacks: 205-213-5388, Real Broker LLC

Steven Jacks: 256-668-3858, Real Broker LLC

Sunday, October 18, 2026, noon to 3 p.m.

909 Granbury Road

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21463179

3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,634 square feet

$609,000

Mary Reed Durkin: 205-835-7465, eXp Realty, LLC Central

Sunday, October 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

922 Caledonian Way

Vestavia

MLS#: 21464876

3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,858 square feet

$699,900

Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Sunday, October 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

309 Strathdon Place

Vestavia

MLS#: 21466560

3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,924 square feet

$675,000

Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Karen Scott: 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Sunday, October 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.