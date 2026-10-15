Vestavia Hills open houses October 17-18

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1719 Collinwood Court
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21402188
3 bedrooms/3 baths/3,259 square feet
$1,350,000
Roxanne Hale: 205-352-7742, RealtySouth-Homewood
Scott Perry: 205-281-0986, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd
Sunday, October 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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321 Vesclub Drive
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21467038
5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,442 square feet
$1,549,000
Connie Alexander Jacks: 205-213-5388, Real Broker LLC
Steven Jacks: 256-668-3858, Real Broker LLC
Sunday, October 18, 2026, noon to 3 p.m.
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909 Granbury Road
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21463179
3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,634 square feet
$609,000
Mary Reed Durkin: 205-835-7465, eXp Realty, LLC Central
Sunday, October 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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922 Caledonian Way
Vestavia
MLS#: 21464876
3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,858 square feet
$699,900
Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Sunday, October 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
309 Strathdon Place
Vestavia
MLS#: 21466560
3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,924 square feet
$675,000
Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Karen Scott: 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Sunday, October 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.