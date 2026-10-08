Vestavia Hills open houses October 10-11

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655 Provence Drive
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21466651
5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,450 square feet
$749,900
Karen Scott: 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Sunday, October 11, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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321 Vesclub Drive
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21467038
5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,442 square feet
$1,549,000
Connie Alexander Jacks: 205-213-5388, Real Broker LLC
Steven Jacks: 256-668-3858, Real Broker LLC
Sunday, October 11, 2026, 1-4 p.m.
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909 Granbury Road
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21463179
3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,634 square feet
$609,000
Mary Reed Durkin: 205-835-7465, eXp Realty, LLC Central
Sunday, October 11, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
1204 Perthshire Court
Birmingham
MLS#: 21458492
5 bedrooms/5 baths/6,862 square feet
$1,299,999
Kimbo Rutledge: 205-542-7371, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Keith McCullers: 205-706-4997, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, October 11, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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3155 Crossings Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21458037
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,817 square feet
$573,800
Susan Kelly: 205-427-8726, ARC Realty 280
Sunday, October 11, 2026, 1-3 p.m.