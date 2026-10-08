Vestavia Hills open houses October 10-11

by

Businesses

655 Provence Drive

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21466651

5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,450 square feet

$749,900

Karen Scott: 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Sunday, October 11, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

321 Vesclub Drive

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21467038

5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,442 square feet

$1,549,000

Connie Alexander Jacks: 205-213-5388, Real Broker LLC

Steven Jacks: 256-668-3858, Real Broker LLC

Sunday, October 11, 2026, 1-4 p.m.

909 Granbury Road

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21463179

3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,634 square feet

$609,000

Mary Reed Durkin: 205-835-7465, eXp Realty, LLC Central

Sunday, October 11, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

1204 Perthshire Court

Birmingham

MLS#: 21458492

5 bedrooms/5 baths/6,862 square feet

$1,299,999

Kimbo Rutledge: 205-542-7371, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Keith McCullers: 205-706-4997, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, October 11, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3155 Crossings Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21458037

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,817 square feet

$573,800

Susan Kelly: 205-427-8726, ARC Realty 280

Sunday, October 11, 2026, 1-3 p.m.