Vestavia Hills open houses November 7-8

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321 Vesclub Drive
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21467038
5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,442 square feet
$1,499,900
Connie Alexander Jacks: 205-213-5388, Real Broker LLC
Steven Jacks: 256-668-3858, Real Broker LLC
Saturday, November 7, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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2375 Lime Rock Road
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21468123
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,516 square feet
$649,900
Molly Giddens: 205-541-3500, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, November 8, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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4271 Hamlin Place
Vestavia
MLS#: 21463082
5 bedrooms/4 baths/2,816 square feet
$699,900
Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Karen Scott 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Sunday, November 8, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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1020 Dublin Way
Birmingham
MLS#: 21462411
5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,539 square feet
$589,900
Pam Grant: 205-966-6507, ARC Realty 280
Sunday, November 8, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1306 Highland Lakes Bend
Birmingham
MLS#: 21467198
4 bedrooms/5 baths/4,753 square feet
$895,000
Bert Siegel: BSIEGEL@REALTYSOUTH.COM, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd
Sunday, November 8, 2026, 2-4 p.m.