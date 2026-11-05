Vestavia Hills open houses November 7-8

by

Businesses

321 Vesclub Drive

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21467038

5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,442 square feet

$1,499,900

Connie Alexander Jacks: 205-213-5388, Real Broker LLC

Steven Jacks: 256-668-3858, Real Broker LLC

Saturday, November 7, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

2375 Lime Rock Road

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21468123

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,516 square feet

$649,900

Molly Giddens: 205-541-3500, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, November 8, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

4271 Hamlin Place

Vestavia

MLS#: 21463082

5 bedrooms/4 baths/2,816 square feet

$699,900

Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Karen Scott 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Sunday, November 8, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

1020 Dublin Way

Birmingham

MLS#: 21462411

5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,539 square feet

$589,900

Pam Grant: 205-966-6507, ARC Realty 280

Sunday, November 8, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1306 Highland Lakes Bend

Birmingham

MLS#: 21467198

4 bedrooms/5 baths/4,753 square feet

$895,000

Bert Siegel: BSIEGEL@REALTYSOUTH.COM, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd

Sunday, November 8, 2026, 2-4 p.m.