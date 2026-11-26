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Photo courtesy of Zillow
1030 Ashford Lane
Birmingham
MLS#: 21467046
5 bedrooms/6 baths/4,923 square feet
$825,000
Monica Thach: 205-229-1865, Keller Williams
Sunday, November 29, 2-4 p.m.
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838 Greystone Highlands Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21469516
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,741 square feet
$364,900
Krystale Barksdale: 205-718-0793, Keller Williams Metro South
Sunday, November 29, 1-3 p.m.
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1719 Collinwood Court
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21402188
4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,259 square feet
$1,340,000
Roxanne Hale: 205-352-7742, RealtySouth-Homewood
Scott Perry: 205-281-0986, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd
Sunday, November 29, 1-3 p.m.