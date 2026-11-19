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400 Vesclub Drive
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21466662
4 bedrooms/4 baths/2,800 square feet
$650,000
Lauren Preston: 205-296-9221, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, November 22, 2-4 p.m.
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7713 Kenmore Place
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21463531
4 bedrooms/6 baths/7,304 square feet
$1,899,900
Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Sunday, November 22, 1-3 p.m.
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3300 Castle Crest Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21469080
4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,538 square feet
$549,900
Jana Hanna: 205-835-6188, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd
Sunday, November 22, 1-3 p.m.
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355 Talon Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21470326
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,951 square feet
$379,900
Sonya Hammonds: 205-515-4896, CVR Holdings Inc. - Ethos International Real Estate
Sunday, November 22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
3780 Snowshill Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21470065
4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,161 square feet
$549,900
Macey Franklin: 334-221-6577, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Hoover
Sunday, November 22, 1-3 p.m.