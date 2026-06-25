Vestavia Hills open houses June 27-28

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3259 N. Broken Bow Drive
3259 N. Broken Bow Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21456725
3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,840 square feet
$499,900
Jordan Hosey: 205-213-2633, Real Broker LLC
Fleur Robinson: 205-645-3443, Real Broker LLC
Saturday, June 27, 2026, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
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3200 Rob Roy Lane
3200 Rob Roy Lane
Birmingham
MLS#: 21456292
5 bedrooms/4 baths/4,000 square feet
$618,000
TJ Cunningham: 2054705101, eXp Realty, LLC Central
Gusty Gulas: 205-218-7560, eXp Realty, LLC Central
Saturday, June 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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45181 Portobello Road #45181
45181 Portobello Road #45181
Birmingham
MLS#: 21453229
3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,056 square feet
$374,000
Brandi Edwards 205-218-1876, ERA King Real Estate - Birmingham
Sunday, June 28, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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53 Burnham St.
53 Burnham St.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21450350
5 bedrooms/5 baths/3,857 square feet
$1,010,000
Carrie Lusk, 205-427-5591, Keller Williams Vestavia
Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1457 Willoughby Circle
1457 Willoughby Circle
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21457065
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,744 square feet
$599,900
Jana Hanna 205-835-6188, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd
Sunday, June 28, 2026, 1-3 p.m.