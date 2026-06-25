Vestavia Hills open houses June 27-28

by

Businesses

3259 N. Broken Bow Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21456725

3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,840 square feet

$499,900

Jordan Hosey: 205-213-2633, Real Broker LLC

Fleur Robinson: 205-645-3443, Real Broker LLC

Saturday, June 27, 2026, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3200 Rob Roy Lane

Birmingham

MLS#: 21456292

5 bedrooms/4 baths/4,000 square feet

$618,000

TJ Cunningham: 2054705101, eXp Realty, LLC Central

Gusty Gulas: 205-218-7560, eXp Realty, LLC Central

Saturday, June 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

45181 Portobello Road #45181

Birmingham

MLS#: 21453229

3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,056 square feet

$374,000

Brandi Edwards 205-218-1876, ERA King Real Estate - Birmingham

Sunday, June 28, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

53 Burnham St.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21450350

5 bedrooms/5 baths/3,857 square feet

$1,010,000

Carrie Lusk, 205-427-5591, Keller Williams Vestavia

Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1457 Willoughby Circle

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21457065

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,744 square feet

$599,900

Jana Hanna 205-835-6188, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd

Sunday, June 28, 2026, 1-3 p.m.