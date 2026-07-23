Vestavia Hills open houses July 25-26

Photo courtesy of Zillow
7713 Kenmore Place
Vestavia
MLS#: 21455573
4 bedrooms/6 baths/7,304 square feet
$2,100,000
Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Karen Scott: 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Sunday, July 26, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
4717 Jackson Loop
Vestavia
MLS#: 21457811
5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,213 square feet
$739,900
Karen Scott: 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Sunday, July 26, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
1505 Blind Brook Lane
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21456840
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,281 square feet
$565,000
Robin Owings: 205-639-8676, RealtySouth-MB-Crestline
Sunday, July 26, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
1372 Legacy Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21440242
6 bedrooms/6 baths/6,900 square feet
$1,180,000
Julie Kim: 205-222-9000, RealtySouth-Inverness Office
Sunday, July 26, 2026, 3-4:30 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
5 Wild Dunes
Birmingham
MLS#: 21443736
4 bedrooms/7 baths/5,304 square feet
$2,174,000
Carrie Lusk: 205-799-4636, Keller Williams Vestavia
Sunday, July 26, 2026, 2-4 p.m.