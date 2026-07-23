Vestavia Hills open houses July 25-26

by

Businesses

7713 Kenmore Place

Vestavia

MLS#: 21455573

4 bedrooms/6 baths/7,304 square feet

$2,100,000

Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Karen Scott: 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Sunday, July 26, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

4717 Jackson Loop

Vestavia

MLS#: 21457811

5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,213 square feet

$739,900

Karen Scott: 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Sunday, July 26, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1505 Blind Brook Lane

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21456840

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,281 square feet

$565,000

Robin Owings: 205-639-8676, RealtySouth-MB-Crestline

Sunday, July 26, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

1372 Legacy Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21440242

6 bedrooms/6 baths/6,900 square feet

$1,180,000

Julie Kim: 205-222-9000, RealtySouth-Inverness Office

Sunday, July 26, 2026, 3-4:30 p.m.

5 Wild Dunes

Birmingham

MLS#: 21443736

4 bedrooms/7 baths/5,304 square feet

$2,174,000

Carrie Lusk: 205-799-4636, Keller Williams Vestavia

Sunday, July 26, 2026, 2-4 p.m.