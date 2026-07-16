Vestavia Hills open houses July 18-19

by

Businesses

344 Griffin Park Terrace

Birmingham

MLS#: 21454445

5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,162 square feet

$649,000

Laura Davis: 205-789-7235, EXIT Legacy Realty

Beth Williams: 205-541-7749, EXIT Legacy Realty

Saturday, July 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

3720 Spearman Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21459204

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,954 square feet

$360,000

Christy Larry: 205-910-3450, Keller Williams Metro South

Saturday, July 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

23 The Falls Drive

Vestavia 

MLS#: 21458626

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,094 square feet

$299,900

Nicole Brannon: 205-249-0057, ARC Realty Vestavia

Sunday, July 19, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

1525 Wingfield Court

Birmingham

MLS#: 21453180

4 bedrooms/5 baths/3,560 square feet

$620,000

Guy Bradley: 205-914-3742, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Homewood

Charles Perlis: 205-903-0139, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Homewood

Sunday, July 19, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1800 Laurel Road

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21458013

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,047 square feet

$594,900

Iris Hinton: 205-799-4636, Hinton Real Estate Inc

Sunday, July 19, 2026, 2-4 p.m.