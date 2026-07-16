Vestavia Hills open houses July 18-19

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344 Griffin Park Terrace
344 Griffin Park Terrace
Birmingham
MLS#: 21454445
5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,162 square feet
$649,000
Laura Davis: 205-789-7235, EXIT Legacy Realty
Beth Williams: 205-541-7749, EXIT Legacy Realty
Saturday, July 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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3720 Spearman Drive
3720 Spearman Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21459204
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,954 square feet
$360,000
Christy Larry: 205-910-3450, Keller Williams Metro South
Saturday, July 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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23 The Falls Drive
23 The Falls Drive
Vestavia
MLS#: 21458626
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,094 square feet
$299,900
Nicole Brannon: 205-249-0057, ARC Realty Vestavia
Sunday, July 19, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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1525 Wingfield Court
1525 Wingfield Court
Birmingham
MLS#: 21453180
4 bedrooms/5 baths/3,560 square feet
$620,000
Guy Bradley: 205-914-3742, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Homewood
Charles Perlis: 205-903-0139, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Homewood
Sunday, July 19, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1800 Laurel Road
1800 Laurel Road
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21458013
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,047 square feet
$594,900
Iris Hinton: 205-799-4636, Hinton Real Estate Inc
Sunday, July 19, 2026, 2-4 p.m.