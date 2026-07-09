Vestavia Hills open houses July 11-12

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533 Talon Court
533 Talon Court
Birmingham
MLS#: 21454263
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,886 square feet
$398,000
Ella Ogle: 205-223-6234, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd
Saturday, July 11, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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3304 Southbend Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21451004
4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,208 square feet
$1,395,000
Lauren Preston: 205-296-9221, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Saturday, July 11, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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7713 Kenmore Place
Vestavia
MLS#: 21455573
4 bedrooms/6 baths/7,304 square feet
$2,199,900
Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Karen Scott: 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Saturday, July 11, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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2244 Great Rock Road
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21458220
3 bedrooms/3 baths/1.722 square feet
$469,000
Mandy Welch: 334-315-9720, EXIT Realty Cahaba
Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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106 Cedar Hill Lane
Birmingham
MLS#: 21458032
4 bedrooms/5 baths/3,436 square feet
$565,000
Stephanie Lucas: 205-515-4192, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.