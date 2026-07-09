Vestavia Hills open houses July 11-12

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Businesses

533 Talon Court

Birmingham

MLS#: 21454263

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,886 square feet

$398,000

Ella Ogle: 205-223-6234, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd

Saturday, July 11, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21451004

4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,208 square feet

$1,395,000

Lauren Preston: 205-296-9221, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Saturday, July 11, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

7713 Kenmore Place

Vestavia 

MLS#: 21455573

4 bedrooms/6 baths/7,304 square feet

$2,199,900

Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Karen Scott: 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Saturday, July 11, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

2244 Great Rock Road

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21458220

3 bedrooms/3 baths/1.722 square feet

$469,000

Mandy Welch: 334-315-9720, EXIT Realty Cahaba

Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

106 Cedar Hill Lane

Birmingham

MLS#: 21458032

4 bedrooms/5 baths/3,436 square feet

$565,000

Stephanie Lucas: 205-515-4192, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.