Vestavia Hills open houses August 29-30

by

Businesses

4271 Hamlin Place

Vestavia

MLS#: 21463082

5 bedrooms/4 baths/2,816 square feet

$750,000

Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Karen Scott: 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1405 Sutherland Place

Birmingham

MLS#: 21456242

7 bedrooms/9 baths/12,147 square feet

$1,900,000

Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Karen Scott: 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1204 Perthshire Court

Birmingham

MLS#: 21458492

5 bedrooms/5 baths/6,862 square feet

$1,399,999

Kimbo Rutledge: 205-542-7371, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Keith McCullers: 205-706-4997, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1048 Baldwin Lane

Birmingham

MLS#: 21461540

4 bedrooms/5 baths/3,991 square feet

$689,900

Courtney Turner: 205-260-5929, ARC Realty 280

Terry Crutchfield: 205-873-3205, ARC Realty 280

Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

536 Feherty Way

Birmingham

MLS#: 21462511

3 bedrooms/4 baths/1,950 square feet

$429,900

Jamie Goff: 205-296-2323, ARC Realty - Homewood

Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.