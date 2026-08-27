Vestavia Hills open houses August 29-30

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4271 Hamlin Place
Vestavia
MLS#: 21463082
5 bedrooms/4 baths/2,816 square feet
$750,000
Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Karen Scott: 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1405 Sutherland Place
Birmingham
MLS#: 21456242
7 bedrooms/9 baths/12,147 square feet
$1,900,000
Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Karen Scott: 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1204 Perthshire Court
Birmingham
MLS#: 21458492
5 bedrooms/5 baths/6,862 square feet
$1,399,999
Kimbo Rutledge: 205-542-7371, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Keith McCullers: 205-706-4997, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1048 Baldwin Lane
Birmingham
MLS#: 21461540
4 bedrooms/5 baths/3,991 square feet
$689,900
Courtney Turner: 205-260-5929, ARC Realty 280
Terry Crutchfield: 205-873-3205, ARC Realty 280
Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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536 Feherty Way
Birmingham
MLS#: 21462511
3 bedrooms/4 baths/1,950 square feet
$429,900
Jamie Goff: 205-296-2323, ARC Realty - Homewood
Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.