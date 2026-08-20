Vestavia Hills open houses August 22-23

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Businesses

1417 Round Hill Road

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21462350

5 bedrooms/5 baths/3,953 square feet

$824,900

Cathy O'Berry: 205-965-3147, ARC Realty - Hoover

Saturday, August 22, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

7713 Kenmore Place

Vestavia

MLS#: 21455573

4 bedrooms/6 baths/7,304 square feet

$2,040,000

Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Karen Scott: 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

321 Vesclub Drive

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21462101

5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,442 square feet

$1,599,000

Taylor Harry: 205-370-3263, Silver Real Estate Group LLC

Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1505 Blind Brook Lane

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21456840

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,281 square feet

$565,000

Robin Owings: 205-639-8676, RealtySouth-MB-Crestline

Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1001 Chestnut St.

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21457990

3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,739 square feet

$599,900

Cathy Rogoff: 205-266-5944, ARC Realty Vestavia

Lacy Orazine: 205-965-4238, ARC Realty Vestavia

Sunday, August 23, 2026, 1-3 p.m.