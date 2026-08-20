Vestavia Hills open houses August 22-23

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1417 Round Hill Road
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21462350
5 bedrooms/5 baths/3,953 square feet
$824,900
Cathy O'Berry: 205-965-3147, ARC Realty - Hoover
Saturday, August 22, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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7713 Kenmore Place
Vestavia
MLS#: 21455573
4 bedrooms/6 baths/7,304 square feet
$2,040,000
Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Karen Scott: 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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321 Vesclub Drive
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21462101
5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,442 square feet
$1,599,000
Taylor Harry: 205-370-3263, Silver Real Estate Group LLC
Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1505 Blind Brook Lane
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21456840
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,281 square feet
$565,000
Robin Owings: 205-639-8676, RealtySouth-MB-Crestline
Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1001 Chestnut St.
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21457990
3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,739 square feet
$599,900
Cathy Rogoff: 205-266-5944, ARC Realty Vestavia
Lacy Orazine: 205-965-4238, ARC Realty Vestavia
Sunday, August 23, 2026, 1-3 p.m.