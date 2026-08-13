Vestavia Hills open houses August 15-16

Photo courtesy of Zillow
2028 Weeping Willow Lane
Birmingham
MLS#: 21460069
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,495 square feet
$465,000
Ana Avalos: 205-317-4373, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Saturday, August 15, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
2836 Vestavia Forest Place
Vestavia Hills
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,632 square feet
$599,900
Freddy Guerra: 205-266-8661, Exp Realty LLC
Cecilia Pintos Saldivia: 205-566-1548, eXp Realty, LLC Central
MLS #: 21455994
Saturday, August 15, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
4013 Alston Way
Vestavia
MLS#: 21461864
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,770 square feet
$549,900
Connie Alexander Jacks: 205-213-5388, Real Broker LLC
Steven Jacks: 256-668-3858, Real Broker LLC
Sunday, August 16, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
2250 Ascot Lane
Vestavia
MLS#: 21458139
2 bedrooms/2 baths/1,502 square feet
$265,000
Jenn Saliba: 205-937-9968, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, August 16, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
875 Vestlake Ridge Drive
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21461342
4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,204 square feet
$850,000
Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Karen Scott: 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk
Sunday, August 16, 2026, 2-4 p.m.