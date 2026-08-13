Vestavia Hills open houses August 15-16

by

Businesses

2028 Weeping Willow Lane

Birmingham

MLS#: 21460069

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,495 square feet

$465,000

Ana Avalos: 205-317-4373, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Saturday, August 15, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

2836 Vestavia Forest Place

Vestavia Hills

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,632 square feet

$599,900

Freddy Guerra: 205-266-8661, Exp Realty LLC

Cecilia Pintos Saldivia: 205-566-1548, eXp Realty, LLC Central

MLS #: 21455994

Saturday, August 15, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

4013 Alston Way

Vestavia

MLS#: 21461864

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,770 square feet

$549,900

Connie Alexander Jacks: 205-213-5388, Real Broker LLC

Steven Jacks: 256-668-3858, Real Broker LLC

Sunday, August 16, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

2250 Ascot Lane

Vestavia

MLS#: 21458139

2 bedrooms/2 baths/1,502 square feet

$265,000

Jenn Saliba: 205-937-9968, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, August 16, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

875 Vestlake Ridge Drive

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21461342

4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,204 square feet

$850,000

Michelle Creamer: 205-999-8164, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Karen Scott: 205-639-7266, ARC Realty Vestavia-Liberty Pk

Sunday, August 16, 2026, 2-4 p.m.