Vestavia Hills open houses August 1-2

by

Businesses

1842 Canyon Road

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21460439

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,950 square feet

$575,000

Jessica Gilmore: 205-886-9221, ARC Realty Vestavia

Saturday, August 1, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

2012 Hulsey Place

Vestavia

4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,200 square feet

$615,000

Listed by owner

Saturday, August 1, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

1748 Vestwood Hills Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21447848

6 bedrooms/7 baths/8,010 square feet

$1,999,000

Katherine Allison: kallison@realtysouth.com, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd

Sunday, August 2, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

2200 Tal Heim Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21452160

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,574 square feet

$443,450

James Faulkner: 205-520-3456, CVR Holdings Inc. -Ethos International Real Estate

Sunday, August 2, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1837 Brookview Lane

Birmingham

MLS#: 21458429

3 bedrooms/4 baths/2,268 square feet

$399,900

David Ellis: 205-799-5881, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Hoover

Margaret Ellis: 205-482-4900, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Mountain Brook

Sunday, August 2, 2026, 2-4 p.m.