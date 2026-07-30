Vestavia Hills open houses August 1-2

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1842 Canyon Road
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21460439
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,950 square feet
$575,000
Jessica Gilmore: 205-886-9221, ARC Realty Vestavia
Saturday, August 1, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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2012 Hulsey Place
Vestavia
4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,200 square feet
$615,000
Listed by owner
Saturday, August 1, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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1748 Vestwood Hills Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21447848
6 bedrooms/7 baths/8,010 square feet
$1,999,000
Katherine Allison: kallison@realtysouth.com, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd
Sunday, August 2, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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2200 Tal Heim Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21452160
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,574 square feet
$443,450
James Faulkner: 205-520-3456, CVR Holdings Inc. -Ethos International Real Estate
Sunday, August 2, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1837 Brookview Lane
Birmingham
MLS#: 21458429
3 bedrooms/4 baths/2,268 square feet
$399,900
David Ellis: 205-799-5881, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Hoover
Margaret Ellis: 205-482-4900, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Mountain Brook
Sunday, August 2, 2026, 2-4 p.m.