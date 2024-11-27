1020 Wellness celebrates 30 years in business in Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo courtesy of 1020 Wellness The staff at 1020 Wellness in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

1020 Wellness is marking 30 years as a health and wellness provider in Vestavia Hills. Located at 1020 Montgomery Highway, the clinic has served the greater Birmingham area with a range of medical services led by Dr. John Morgan, who specializes in weight management, wellness and women’s health.

The clinic offers diverse treatments, including hormone therapy, weight management programs, facial aesthetics and general wellness services, including bariatric-friendly foods and supplements. Recently, Botox was added to its list of aesthetic treatments in response to increased patient interest.

Over three decades, Morgan and his team have worked with thousands of patients. Their weight management programs have collectively resulted in over 130,000 pounds of weight loss. Hormone therapy services address common health issues such as energy imbalances and mood changes.

Patients frequently commend the clinic’s comprehensive approach and welcoming atmosphere, often referring to it as a convenient “one-stop shop” for health and wellness needs.

As the clinic marks this milestone, it remains focused on adapting to meet the evolving needs of the community.

For more information about their services, visit 1020wellness.com.