Beautification Board to judge Christmas yards

× Expand Photo courtesy of Shelia Bruce. This home won first place in the Vestavia Hills Beautification Board’s Christmas yard daytime judging in 2018.

From Dec. 6-13, the Vestavia Hills Beautification Board will be judging Christmas yards in the city.

Yards are judged on appearance during the day and at night, and winners in each of the areas will be awarded a certificate of appreciation from the mayor’s office and will host a “Winning Yard” sign until the end of the month.

The Beautification Board also invites residents to make Vestavia the “brightest city” by placing alive or artificial tree in their yard, visible from the street, beginning Dec. 1.

Submitted by Shelia Bruce.