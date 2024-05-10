Aaron named Alternate State Teacher of the Year

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Vestavia Hills educator Kira Ledbetter Aaron has earned a top honor as the state's Alternative State Teacher of the Year.

The State of Alabama Department of Education named Vestavia Hills educator Kira Ledbetter Aaron Alabama’s Alternate State Teacher of the Year during its annual awards ceremony at The Alabama Shakespeare Festival's Globe Theatre on Wednesday, May 8.

An English Teacher at Vestavia Hills High School Freshman Campus and the 2024-25 District III Teacher of the Year, Aaron was one of 16 finalists under consideration as Alabama’s top educator. She has previously named Vestavia's Secondary Teacher of the Year.

The daughter of teachers, Aaron graduated from Dadeville High School before earning a Secondary English Language Arts degree from Auburn University. She also holds a master’s degree from Troy University, as well as an Education Specialist degree in Leadership from The University of Alabama.

Before joining the Vestavia Hills School System, Aaron taught English and Language Arts at Smiths Station High School, Elba High School and Troy High School.

Aaron also earned National Board Certification and is currently working on her doctorate. She also created a reading enrichment program aimed at promoting a love for books among students throughout the community.

“I am thankful for Mrs. Aaron’s leadership. She works tirelessly to make sure our school provides the best experience for students, and this commitment does not end at her classroom door,” Vestavia Hills High School Freshman Campus Principal Bill Mann said. “Every student in our school is a beneficiary of her great leadership. She brings students and families into a positive community of caring, learning, and support.”

"Mrs. Aaron taught one of my children and provided a great, positive learning experience in the classroom. I am grateful for her kindness, empathy, and consideration for others as well as her passion for helping students reach their full potential,” Vestavia Hill City Councilwoman Kimberly Cook said.

“She is a valuable asset to our system as are all our teachers who come to school ready to put students first every day. A teacher told me once they don't get to choose the students in their classroom; they have to take them all as a gift and opportunity to develop our future leaders. Mrs. Aaron does this well."

Aaron was runner-up to Teacher of the Year Deborah Stringfellow, a teacher at Airport Road Intermediate School in Elmore County. Dr. Eric G. Mackey, State Superintendent of Education, said Arron and Stringfellow are stellar educators and deserve to be recognized for their dedication in and out of the classroom.

"Alabama Teacher of the Year Deborah Stringfellow and Alternate State Teacher of the Year Kira Ledbetter Aaron clearly represent the high level of professionalism that exists in our education community,” Mackey said. “Both are outstanding educators. They exemplify classroom excellence, and we are proud of their continued commitment to advancing student achievement and academic growth.”