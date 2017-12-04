VHHS student signs baseball scholarship

by

Luke Whitaker, a senior infielder on the Vestavia Hills High School baseball team, has signed a scholarship to continue his baseball career at Harding University in Arkansas.

Baseball Scholarship with Harding University in Arkansas

Whitaker will be a three-year starter for the VHHS Rebels this spring and should be a catalyst in the middle of the lineup. After an injury-plagued junior season, the Rebels will be counting on big things from Whitaker this year.

Submitted by Jamie Harris, VHHS Baseball.

Tags

by

View past issues

December 2017

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours