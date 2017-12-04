VHHS student signs baseball scholarship

× Expand Luke Whitaker signs a scholarship to Harding University surrounded by his family: father Nathan Whitaker, sister Lillie Whitaker and mother Michelle Whitaker.

Luke Whitaker, a senior infielder on the Vestavia Hills High School baseball team, has signed a scholarship to continue his baseball career at Harding University in Arkansas.

Whitaker will be a three-year starter for the VHHS Rebels this spring and should be a catalyst in the middle of the lineup. After an injury-plagued junior season, the Rebels will be counting on big things from Whitaker this year.

Submitted by Jamie Harris, VHHS Baseball.