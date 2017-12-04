Vestavia resident named Athlete of the Year

× Expand (L-R) Ashwin Revanna - Vestavia Hills, AL 2017 Youth Male Athlete of the Year in Swimming, Governor Kay Ivey, Anthony Terling, Vice President-External Affairs, ASF Foundation

Governor Kay Ivey and the ASF Foundation recognized the Alabama State Games’ 2017 Youth Male and Female, and Adult Male and Female Athletes of the Year during a proclamation signing ceremony on Nov. 28 at the State Capitol. Vestavia Hills resident Ashwin Revanna was one of the four recipients of the Athlete of the Year award, winning in the youth male category. The 2017 Athlete of the Year is presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.

Revanna is 13 and has been competing in swimming for over four years. He has won more than 15 medals competing in Alabama swim meets and participated in the South Eastern Championship for both long and short course for the past four years.

In addition to being recognized by Governor Ivey, each recipient will receive a special medal, walk in the Parade of Athletes and anchor the torch relay during the Alabama State Games Opening Ceremony at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville on June 8, 2018.

For more information about the Athlete of the Year award and those who received the honor, please visit asffoundation.org/athlete-of-the-year.

Submitted by ASF Foundation.