Vestavia Hills Youth Football lights up the night

The Vestavia Hills Youth Football third-grade team held its third annual “Light Up the Night Blue Out to Blow Out T1D” game on Monday at Sicard Hollow Athletic Complex.

The event honors quarterback Caden James Mitchell, who has Type 1 Diabetes, and raises money for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

“I think we have been blessed to live in such a community where people are so willing to take on not just a cause, but a child and a community’s cause,” said Stacy Mitchell, Caden James’ mom.

The Lil' Rebels sported turquoise blue socks and wristbands during the game, and JDRF stickers adorned the back of their helmets. JDRF had a table set up near the gate to collect donations and distribute blue glow bracelets.

Caden James, wearing No. 24, served as a team captain for the game and earned a few snaps under center. On one of the game's final plays, he rushed to his right and broke a couple tackles for a shifty, 8-yard gain.

“I'm always excited to get out there, feel like I don’t even have diabetes and just have fun,” Caden James said after his team’s 27-0 win over Homewood.

The victory capped an exciting day for the young quarterback, who awoke to a video message sent from University of Alabama linebacker Keith Holcombe. Holcombe also has Type 1 Diabetes.

“I just wanted to reach out and say I’m so thankful for all the support and the great awareness y’all are spreading for Type 1 diabetics,” he said in the video. “Good luck on Monday and keep up the good job.”

The Lil' Rebels’ victory wrapped up an undefeated regular season. Now, the playoffs await.