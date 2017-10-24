Rebels to conclude region play at Tuscaloosa County

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills QB Coleman Petway (14), attempts a pass during a game between Hoover and Vestavia Hills on Friday, Oct. 20, 2017, at Thompson Reynolds Stadium in Vestavia Hills.

The Vestavia Hills High School football team won’t be playing in the postseason, but that doesn’t mean the Rebels are throwing in the towel.

Just ask their head coach.

“We’ve got two more games to play, and we’re going to get after it for two more games,” said Buddy Anderson after last week’s 17-7 loss to Hoover, which eliminated Vestavia Hills from the playoffs.

The Rebels’ next test will come Friday at Tuscaloosa County in what will be the Class 7A, Region 3 finale for both teams.

Vestavia Hills (3-5, 2-4 in region) shut out Tuscaloosa County last fall, 41-0, but the Wildcats (2-7, 1-5) enter the game with a bit of momentum. They upset Oak Mountain two weeks ago and kept it close against Spain Park last Friday. The Jags escaped with a 24-19 victory.

Vestavia Hills has lost its past three games to Thompson, Mountain Brook and Hoover. A win would provide the Rebels a boost heading into the season’s final game against Shades Valley.

Friday’s kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Wildcat Field.