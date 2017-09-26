Rebels turn attention to Helena

× Expand Jimmy Mitchell Vestavia's William Schaffeld (32) during a game between Vestavia Hills and Huffman on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at Huffman Stadium in Birmingham.

The Vestavia Hills High School football team has climbed out of a hole. Now, it will try to take the next step.

The Rebels (2-2, 2-1 in Class 7A, Region 3) will aim to win their third consecutive game when they travel to Helena Friday night. Kickoff for the non-region contest is set for 7 p.m. at Husky Stadium.

After starting the season 0-2, Vestavia Hills has clinched back-to-back region wins. It earned a 7-0 victory over Oak Mountain Sept. 15 and sealed a 32-12 triumph at Huffman last Thursday.

Asked after the Huffman win if he thought his team was improving, Rebels head coach Buddy Anderson responded: “We have to.”

Vestavia Hills surrendered a touchdown on Huffman’s opening possession, but it quickly settled down. Luke Denney returned an interception for a touchdown on the Vikings’ second drive for what proved to be the first of four forced turnovers. The Rebels recorded two more interceptions and recovered a fumble over the course of the night.

“It’s definitely a big deal for us,” Denney said. “We’ve got an aggressive defense, and that really plays a big role in that. We’ve got to play hard to help our offense out.”

Quarterback Coleman Petway guided his troops down the field repeatedly, which led to three touchdowns. Petway connected with wide receiver Ben Willoughby for a 32-yard strike in the second quarter. Running backs William Schaffeld and Matthew Paugh added short rushing touchdowns in the second half, as the Rebels took full control. They led 25-6 after three quarters.

“We figured out that we had to play Vestavia football and nothing else,” fullback Reed Stockton said.

Helena (1-3, 1-1 6A, Region 3) enters Friday’s game coming off a 37-7 loss to Homewood. The Huskies have struggled early in the season, dropping additional games to Mountain Brook and Pelham. Their lone victory came against Chilton County Sept. 8.

Last year, Vestavia Hills won this matchup handily, 34-12.