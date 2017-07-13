Vestavia Hills Blue 8U softball team wins tournament

Submitted by Charlie Rose
Back, from left to right: Eric Polzin, head coach Kyle Corley, Chad Gay, Brandon Meadows and Amy Sullivan. Front: Chloe Leahy, Millie Burgess, Ava Scott Gay, Palmer Heilbron, Maddie Polzin, Ashley Heinemann, Julia Rose, Hollon Gay, Bailey Corley, Addison Allen, Pepper Bedford and Sadie Meadows.
The Vestavia Hills Blue 8U softball team won the United States Specialty Sports Association Rec All-Star State Championship tournament in the Peaches Division, held June 23-26 in Hoover.
