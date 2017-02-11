Rebels fall in area tournament

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia VS Hoover Boys Basketball Action from a basketball game between Vestavia and Hoover on January 17, 2017 at Vestavia High School.

A halftime adjustment made all the difference.

The Hoover High School boys basketball team outscored Vestavia Hills 33-11 in the second half of Saturday night's Class 7A, Area 5 tournament final to secure a 61-37 victory.

The host Bucs led by only two at the half, 28-26, before running away with the title.

"For whatever reason we were slow to cover some of their key guys, and they hurt us the first half," Hoover head coach Charles Burkett said. "But we got it together second half. That was one great defensive effort."

Hoover started the third quarter on a 12-0 run. The Bucs held a 46-32 lead with one frame to play. Ellis Conwell knocked two of his three 3-pointers in the third quarter, and Tavian Roundtree added another.

Vestavia Hills sputtered as Hoover splashed. The long-range shots the Rebels converted in the first half disappeared.

Vestavia's Mitchell Langley, who finished with a team-high nine points, swished three NBA-range 3-pointers in the second quarter. Every Rebel came up empty in the second half.

"We had some defensive breakdowns, and we corrected them early," Burkett said. "We know who their shooters are. We know what spots they like to get to."

Hoover's Justin Rumph scored eight of his team's first 12 points in the fourth quarter. Up 58-34 with 3:58 remaining, Burkett sent in his reserves.

Jamari Blackmon paced Hoover with 17 points, 15 of which came in the first half. Rumph (12), Conwell (11) and Marion Humphrey (10) also reached doubled figures.

Blackmon and Humphrey were recognized after the game as co-MVPs of the area tournament.

"They're one of the top two tandems in this state, hands down," Burkett said. "Jamari is a scorer, and he does so many other things. Marion just does everything."

With the win, the Bucs secured one of the top seeds in the 7A Northwest Regional. They will face Sparkman on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville. Tipoff is slated for 10:30 a.m.

Vestavia's win against Thompson in the first round of the area tournament sealed its spot in Hanceville. The Rebels will face Bob Jones Feb. 16 at 1:30 p.m.

"Since day one, we're preparing to play hard as if it's win or go home, so we've been consistently playing the same way," Burkett said. "Nothing's going to change for us."