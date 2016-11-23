Vestavia alum takes over the legendary wrestling program

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Vestavia alum Tee Adams is taking over as coach for the wrestling team.

Vestavia Hills alumnus Tee Adams is taking over as the new coach for the Vestavia Hills High School wrestling team. Adams is replacing legendary coach Steve Gaydosh, who acquired 13 state championships for the school.

Adams began wrestling after Gaydosh approached him in his sixth-grade physical education class. Gaydosh made a big impression on Adams and is the reason he said he decided to take up the sport. Adams had a lot of early success in wrestling. At Vestavia, he was a three-time All-American and a two-time state champion.

“Being coached by him was a great opportunity, and I was learning from one of the greatest wrestling minds in the state of Alabama,” Adams said. “He taught me how to be disciplined and technical and taught me the craft of wrestling.”

Adams continued his wrestling career on scholarship at Upper Iowa University, where he was a two-time NCAA qualifier. His goal was always to come back to Birmingham and be a wrestling coach. Before securing the position at Vestavia, Adams was the head coach at Liberty Park Middle School and has been coaching for the past nine years.

When the new position opened at Vestavia Hills, he could not turn it down.

“I like challenges. When Gaydosh stepped down and I got the opportunity to come back home, I thought it would be a great thing for myself and my future accolades I would like to achieve as a coach,” Adams said. “I like getting to go back to where it all started.”

When Gaydosh heard Adams was in the running for the new coaching position, he said he could not help but root for him. He hasn’t stopped following Adams’ career since he met him as a sixth-grader.

“I think he really loves kids and wants to do what is best for them, which ultimately is what the goal of the coach is, and I feel like he goes right with my philosophy that I had,” Gaydosh said. “He is a great role model for those kids, and I look forward to watching him compete in the future.”

Adams said his passion for wrestling comes from the kids he gets to coach. Now at Vestavia, he is home and has the opportunity to give back to a school where he learned so much.

“Coaching is worth it because I am getting a chance to be in high school with young men and watching them push themselves to the limit to achieve their goals,” Adams said. “I am getting to do that here at my old high school, and I know and see the tradition.”

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team is now in the full swing of their season with Adams as the head coach.

“I am bringing in a new era with a lot of passion and hard work,” Adams said.

For more information on Vestavia Hills High School wrestling, go to vestaviahillsrebelsathletics.com/wrestling.