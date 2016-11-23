Vestavia alum takes over the legendary wrestling program

by

Vestavia Hills alumnus Tee Adams is taking over as the new coach for the Vestavia Hills High School wrestling team. Adams is replacing legendary coach Steve Gaydosh, who acquired 13 state championships for the school. 

Adams began wrestling after Gaydosh approached him in his sixth-grade physical education class. Gaydosh made a big impression on Adams and is the reason he said he decided to take up the sport. Adams had a lot of early success in wrestling. At Vestavia, he was a three-time All-American and a two-time state champion.

“Being coached by him was a great opportunity, and I was learning from one of the greatest wrestling minds in the state of Alabama,” Adams said. “He taught me how to be disciplined and technical and taught me the craft of wrestling.”

Adams continued his wrestling career on scholarship at Upper Iowa University, where he was a two-time NCAA qualifier. His goal was always to come back to Birmingham and be a wrestling coach. Before securing the position at Vestavia, Adams was the head coach at Liberty Park Middle School and has been coaching for the past nine years. 

When the new position opened at Vestavia Hills, he could not turn it down. 

“I like challenges. When Gaydosh stepped down and I got the opportunity to come back home, I thought it would be a great thing for myself and my future accolades I would like to achieve as a coach,” Adams said. “I like getting to go back to where it all started.”

When Gaydosh heard Adams was in the running for the new coaching position, he said he could not help but root for him. He hasn’t stopped following Adams’ career since he met him as a sixth-grader. 

“I think he really loves kids and wants to do what is best for them, which ultimately is what the goal of the coach is, and I feel like he goes right with my philosophy that I had,” Gaydosh said. “He is a great role model for those kids, and I look forward to watching him compete in the future.” 

Adams said his passion for wrestling comes from the kids he gets to coach. Now at Vestavia, he is home and has the opportunity to give back to a school where he learned so much. 

“Coaching is worth it because I am getting a chance to be in high school with young men and watching them push themselves to the limit to achieve their goals,” Adams said. “I am getting to do that here at my old high school, and I know and see the tradition.”

The Vestavia Hills wrestling team is now in the full swing of their season with Adams as the head coach. 

“I am bringing in a new era with a lot of passion and hard work,” Adams said. 

For more information on Vestavia Hills High School wrestling, go to vestaviahillsrebelsathletics.com/wrestling

Tags

by

Comments (2)

Comment Feed

Vestavia wrestling

I was on the very first wrestling team at VHHS, in 1970. Tommy Ward was our coach, and he learned the sport along with us. Good to see such a strong tradition continuing!

Warren McEuen, class of '73 14 days ago

Coach Adams

I was on Coach Adams first team at liberty park middle. I genuinely loved and was blessed by Coach Adams. He taught me to love the sport. I was the closest to him in size and was often the "example dummy" for showing us how to use different techniques. He was a big brother to those like me who needed someone to "beat up" on them, and a father-figure to those who needed one. All the way through my time as an athlete, Coach Adams is the coach I credit with helping me grow the most. I would look like a completely different person if it weren't for Coach Adams.

One day Coach was talking to a few guys on the team at a tournament, he said,"there are a few good wrestlers on this team, but there's only one of you that's a freak." I looked at him and silently pointed at myself with a raised eyebrow and he looked back at me and shook his head no so violently it almost made me cross-eyed. It was in that brotherly moment that I figured If I wasn't a freak because of my ability I would be one because of my work ethic. That was the moment I accepted Coach as my Big brother. When my family ask me about people that shaped me they say,"Besides Coach Adams..." before they ask the question.

Love you Coach

John-David Kirkland 14 days ago

View the full magazine online

View past issues

See our full December issue

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours