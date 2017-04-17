Thomas signs with South Alabama

× 1 of 3 Expand Sam Chandler Vestavia Outdoor Track and Field Vestavia Hills' Walter Thomas competes in shot put at the Class 7A, Section 3 outdoor track and field meet at Mountain Brook High School on April 29, 2016. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Alicia Thomas Walter Thomas Vestavia Hills High School senior Walter Thomas signed a letter of intent to continue his track and field career at the University of South Alabama during a ceremony on April 12. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Todd Lester Vestavia Hills Football Vestavia Hills' Walter Thomas (71) in a game between Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 9, 2016, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. Prev Next

Vestavia Hills High School senior Walter Thomas signed a letter of intent to continue his track and field career at the University of South Alabama during a ceremony held at VHHS on Wednesday, April 12.

Thomas, a throws specialist, visited USA’s campus over spring break. He said its size and academic offerings helped him reach his decision.

“It’s not a big campus, but it’s not a small campus either,” Thomas said. “I think that atmosphere will do me better than a large school, per se.”

Thomas plans to major in marine biology at South Alabama, which has an enrollment of about 11,500 students. Before finalizing his commitment, he had also been recruited by Samford University and the University of Tennessee at Martin.

Thomas, who has competed in both football and track at Vestavia, is one of the best shot put throwers in Alabama high school history. He won the Class 7A title at last May’s state outdoor track and field meet with a personal-best heave of 59 feet, one-half inch. According to Rebels head coach Brett Huber, that mark ranks among the top five on the state’s all-time throws list.

Thomas will vie for another championship at this year’s state outdoor meet, which will be held May 4-6 in Gulf Shores. He appears to be on track for a shot at another title.

Thomas already has won four meets this outdoor season, including the prestigious Mobile Challenge of Champions and Mountain Brook Invitational. His throw of 57-4.75 at Mountain Brook on April 14 was his farthest since last year’s state victory.

Thomas said he likes the progress he has made thus far, and he intends to keep improving as the state meet inches closer.

Then, the next chapter awaits.

"I know some people down there, and I have people going down there with me,” Thomas said of USA. “I think that place is going to be a great next home, so I’m really excited about it.”