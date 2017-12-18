The Reset: Langley signs with Coastal Georgia

× Expand Submitted photo Vestavia Hills' Anna Langley signs to play volleyball at the College of Coastal Georgia.

VOLLEYBALL

Vestavia Hills High School volleyball player Anna Langley recently signed to continue her playing career at the College of Coastal Georgia. She helped lead the Rebels to the Class 7A North Regional in the fall.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School basketball teams put together an unbeaten week, winning all three games between the boys and girls varsity teams.

The boys won both games they played, as they improved their mark to 10-2 on the year. On Friday, the Rebels traveled to Pelham and walked away with a 66-55 victory.

Saturday, the Rebels competed in the Birmingham vs. Huntsville Challenge at Wallace State Community College and squeaked by Hazel Green, 58-55. Luke Champion led the way with 20 points, and Paul Michael Hargrove added 16.

This week, the boys will compete in the Steel City Invitational at Samford University, hosted by Knight Eady, Wednesday through Friday. The Rebels begin play in the tournament at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday against Sacred Heart.

The Lady Rebels picked up a 53-43 win over Pelham on Friday to win their second straight and move their record to 8-6. They will not be in action this week.

