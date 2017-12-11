The Reset: Boys basketball wins pair

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Vestavia Unified Flag Football State Championship 2017 Philip Trawick (1) plays defense in the Unified Flag Football State Championship on December 6, 2017 at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Al.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School basketball teams played a pair of games last week. They traveled to Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday and hosted John Carroll on Thursday.

The boys survived Hewitt-Trussville’s comeback to win, 69-67. The Rebels led by 17 after three quarters, but the Huskies hit several 3-pointers in the final period to cut the deficit down. Rian Shields led Vestavia with 15 points. Three others joined him in double figures, with Collin Scollard (13), Scott Morrison (12) and Paul Michael Hargrove (10) reaching the mark.

The Rebels knocked off John Carroll, 62-53, on Thursday, to improve to 8-2.

The Lady Rebels (7-6) fell to Hewitt-Trussville, 64-25. Emma Smith led them with eight points. On Thursday, Vestavia Hills rebounded with a 54-36 win over John Carroll. Anna Wood scored 20 points, and Smith added 11.

Vestavia Hills’ games against Oak Mountain were slated for Friday, but snow forced the game to be cancelled. A makeup date has yet to be announced. This week, both teams travel to Pelham on Friday. The boys play Hazel Green in the Birmingham vs. Huntsville Challenge on Saturday.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills track and field teams competed in their second meet of the indoor season on Saturday at the Holiday Invitational, held at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Two individuals — and one relay — secured first-place finishes.

Carl Nesbitt won the high jump with a clearance of 6 feet, 6 inches, tying the meet record, while Josh Smith won the pole vault with a clearance of 13-6.

The boys 4x800-meter relay also took top honors in a meet-record time 8 minutes, 12.83 seconds.

NOTABLE

The Vestavia Hills Unified flag football team advanced to the state championship game for the second consecutive year. The Rebels fell to Baldwin County, 20-6, on Wednesday at Bryant-Denny Stadium to open up the Super 7 AHSAA state championships. Click here for the full recap.

