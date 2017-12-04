The Reset: Rebels swimmers finish season

× Expand Lexi Coon. Rebels Grace Uldrich, Sydney Nelson, Adeline Carroll and Dana Mays placed third in the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:39.00.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School basketball teams played a pair of road games last week. The boys team won both of those games, while the girls team suffered a pair of losses.

The boys team won a tight battle at Oxford on Tuesday, as a pair of Luke Champion free throws with two seconds left lifted the Rebels to a 60-59 win. Champion registered a double-double in that game with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Colin Scollard led the way with 18 points, and Rian Shields added 12.

On Friday, the Rebels notched another tight win, knocking off Homewood, 44-42, in overtime. Vestavia Hills has now won four of its last five games and has a 6-2 record.

The Lady Rebels, on the other hand, have dropped four straight and now have a 6-5 record after a hot start. They lost a tight game to Oxford, 63-55, on Tuesday, before falling 71-27 to Homewood on Friday.

Both teams play three times this week. The Rebels travel to Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday and have home games on Thursday and Friday against John Carroll and Oak Mountain, respectively.

SWIMMING

During the high school swimming and diving state meet this weekend, two Rebels relay teams made the podium.

Grace Uldrich, Adeline Carroll, Dana Mays and Aurelie Walker swam a time of 1:50.33 in the 200-yard medley relay, placing third. The Vestavia 400-yard freestyle relay team of Uldrich, Nelson, Adeline Carroll and Mays also placed third for the last event of the swim meet, with a time of 3:39.00.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Vestavia Hills track and field teams opened their 2017-18 seasons on Saturday at the Magic City Invitational, which was hosted by the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Three Rebels posted top-two finishes at the meet. Carl Nesbitt, a senior who has signed with Alabama, won the high jump with a leap of 6 feet, 4 inches. Ethan Strand took second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 39 seconds, and junior Tyree Thigpen placed second in the long jump with a leap of 21-1.25.

The Vestavia Hills track and field teams will return to action this weekend at the Holiday Invitational, which also will be held at the CrossPlex.