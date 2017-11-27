The Reset: Basketball teams compete in Thanksgiving tournaments, cheerleaders take home state title

× Expand Kyle Parmley Vestavia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Anna Wood (33) drives to the basket during a McAdory Tip-Off Invitational game between Vestavia Hills and Hueytown on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, at McAdory High School in McCalla.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School basketball teams competed in tournaments over the week of Thanksgiving.

The boys team hosted the 39th annual Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic Monday through Wednesday, and the Rebels came away with a pair of victories.

On Monday, the Rebels handled Calera, 69-55, before surviving Hartselle in overtime, 51-45, on Tuesday. In the final on Wednesday, a defensive struggle yielded a 45-38 victory for Helena. The Rebels now sit with a 4-2 record.

The Lady Rebels had a slight halt put to their strong start to the season in the Mountain Brook Spartan Turkey Jam Classic. Last Saturday, they knocked off Gardendale, 49-41, but fell in their final two games of the tournament.

In the semifinals on Monday, the Lady Rebels fell 28-26 to Clay-Chalkville and lost to Mountain Brook, 60-41, the following day. Vestavia Hills now has a 6-3 record on the season.

This week, both teams play a pair of road games, at Oxford on Tuesday and at Homewood on Friday.

CHEERLEADING

On Saturday, Nov. 18, the Rebel competitive cheerleading teams made the trip to Wallace State Community College in Hanceville for the Alabama State Cheer Competition, and came home with several wins.

The 30-member Red Team competed in the traditional competitive routine 7A division, and took home the state championship title once again.

The 18-member Blue Team, which competed in the Game Day division, won titles in the Time Out Cheer and Fight Song categories, and a second-place finish in the Time Out Dance category.

Coach Emily Hudson said the teams are looking forward to Regionals in January and hopefully Nationals again in February.

Emily Featherston contributed to this report.

