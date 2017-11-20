The Reset: Lady Rebels off to hot start, swimmers advance to state, Nesbitt signs

× Expand Kyle Parmley Vestavia Hills Basketball Vestavia Hills' Emma Smith (35) dribbles during a McAdory Tip-Off Invitational game between Vestavia Hills and Hueytown on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, at McAdory High School in McCalla.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. Here is the 11th installment. If you missed last week's edition, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School girls basketball team extended its win streak to five games by winning three games last week, as the Lady Rebels now sit with a 6-1 record to begin the season.

On Tuesday, Vestavia defeated Hueytown, 56-27, behind 17 points from Emma Smith. Her twin sister, Ally Smith, chipped in 10 points.

Grace Uldrich dropped 22 points in the Lady Rebels' 55-27 win over Helena on Thursday, while Anna Wood added 12.

Vestavia Hills started play in the Spartan Turkey Jam Classic on Saturday, with a 49-41 win over Gardendale. Emma Smith scored 18 points, followed by 12 from Sarah Cain and 10 from Ally Smith. The tournament continues through this Tuesday.

The Vestavia Hills boys team split its pair of games last week. The Rebels knocked off Hueytown, 72-59, on Tuesday, and fell in a tight contest to Helena, 63-59. The Rebels host the 39th annual Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic this week.

SWIMMING

The Vestavia Hills swim and dive teams competed this past weekend at the AHSAA Central Sectional Championship, which was held Friday and Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex.

Several Rebels qualified for the 6A-7A state meet.

Sydney Nelson, Dana Mays and Aurelie Walker all advanced in the 200-yard freestyle. Nelson took second in 1 minute, 59.28 seconds; Mays took fifth in 2:02.4, and Walker took seventh in 2:03.33.

The trio qualified in other individual events as well. Nelson placed sixth in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:00.69; Mays placed fifth in the 100-yard freestyle in 55.74, and Walker placed seventh in the 50-yard freestyle in 25.93.

Adeline Carroll finished fourth in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:14.99 and third in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:10.62

Grace Uldrich punched her ticket to state in the 50 freestyle, taking fourth in 25.26.

Nick Velezis placed second in the 100-yard butterfly in 55.89 and third in the 200 freestyle in 1:53.85. Sam Campbell finished fifth in the 50 freestyle with a time of 23.65.

Vestavia Hills also qualified teams in the girls 200-yard medley relay, 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay, along with the boys 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay

The state meet will take place Dec. 1-2 at Auburn’s Martin Aquatics Center.

TRACK AND FIELD

Vestavia Hills senior Carl Nesbitt signed his letter of intent last week to continue his track and field career at the University of Alabama. Nesbitt earned All-America honors in the high jump as a junior.

