The Reset: Sweeney wins, basketball opens season

CROSS-COUNTRY

Vestavia Hills High School senior James Sweeney won the Class 7A individual title on Saturday at the AHSAA state cross-country meet, leading the Rebels boys to a third-place team finish. Click here for a full recap of the action.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School basketball teams opened up their seasons last week. The girls team participated in the McAdory Tip-Off Invitational Tournament and won two of its three games there. The Rebels knocked off Hueytown, 41-39, on Monday, fell to Oak Mountain, 45-40, on Wednesday and defeated Pelham, 56-33, on Friday. The girls also hosted Chelsea on Thursday and won, 54-34, to start the season with a 3-1 record.

The boys team began on Thursday with a game against Chelsea, and came away with a 62-49 victory.

Both teams return to action this week, with each playing host to Hueytown on Tuesday and Helena on Thursday.

