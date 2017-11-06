The Reset: Cross-country cruises, basketball begins

× Expand Sam Chandler Vestavia Hills Cross-Country Vestavia Hills High School freshman cross-country runner Ethan Strand placed ninth at the Class 7A, Section 3 meet, held Thursday, Nov. 2, at Veterans Park in Hoover, Alabama.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. Here is the ninth installment. If you missed last week's edition, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School football team fell to Shades Valley, 41-27, to conclude its season on Friday night. Click here for a recap of the game. The Rebels finished the year 4-6.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills High School boys cross-country team punched its ticket to state for the first time since 2013 at Thursday’s Class 7A, Section 3 meet. Click here for a full recap.

The Rebels will look to finish their season on a high note at Saturday’s state meet in Oakville.

BASKETBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School boys and girls basketball teams open their seasons this week. The girls are playing in the McAdory Tip-Off Tournament on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while both teams host Chelsea on Thursday.

-- Who did we miss? What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.