The Reset: Football pitches shutout, volleyball closes season

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School football team put together a strong first half on Friday night and shut out Tuscaloosa County, 28-0. Click here for the rundown of the Rebels' strong performance.

The Rebels wrap up their season this Friday, when they host Shades Valley.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School volleyball team advanced past the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament before seeing its season end at the North Super Regional.

On Tuesday, the Rebels defeated Thompson, 3-1 (25-22, 25-9, 22-25, 25-17), in the opening round of the area tournament to punch their ticket to the super regional tournament. In the final, they took the first two sets from Hoover, but dropped the final three and lost, 3-2 (25-22, 25-20, 22-25, 17-25, 9-15). Click here for a full recap of the area tournament.

On Friday, Vestavia Hills started strong but faded in a 3-0 (17-25, 21-25, 11-25) loss to Bob Jones. The loss ended the Rebels' season. Click here for a recap of the match.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills High School cross-country teams were off this past week, but they will return to action on Thursday at the Class 7A, Section 3 meet. The competition will be held at Veterans Park in Hoover, with the girls race scheduled for 9 a.m. and the boys race scheduled for 10 a.m. The top three teams at sectionals will qualify for the Nov. 11 state meet.

To get ready for championship season, check out this feature from our November print edition spotlighting the humble, hungry Vestavia Hills varsity boys team.

