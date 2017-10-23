The Reset: Boys cross-country hits its stride

× Expand Sam Chandler Vestavia Hills Cross-Country Vestavia Hills senior James Sweeney won the Hoover Invitational, held Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Veterans Park in Hoover. Three days later he announced his commitment to Butler University.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. Here is the seventh installment. If you missed last week's edition, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School football team fell to rival Hoover, 17-7, last Friday night. Click here for a full recap of the game.

The Rebels wrap up Class 7A, Region 3 play at Tuscaloosa County this Friday.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School volleyball team challenged itself with a pair of non-area matches last week to wrap up the regular season. On Tuesday, the Rebels fell to Mountain Brook, 3-0 (10-25, 5-25, 10-25).

The Rebels took Spain Park to five sets on Thursday, but fell 3-2 (20-25, 25-22, 25-12, 21-25, 10-15).

Hoover is hosting the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament this Tuesday, and the Rebels have the No. 2 seed in the tournament. They will play Thompson in the opening round, needing a win in that match to seal its spot in regionals later in the week.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills boys cross-country team won its first meet of the season on Thursday at the Hoover Invitational, totaling 57 points to Mountain Brook’s 60. The meet essentially served as a preview of the Class 7A, Section 3 championship that is scheduled for Nov. 2.

Rebels senior James Sweeney paved the way on a sunny afternoon at Veterans Park. He completed the challenging 5K course in 16 minutes, 4 seconds to claim a first-place finish. Homewood’s Will Stone placed second in 16:20.

“I executed the way I wanted to,” Sweeney said. “I’ve been feeling really strong. The workouts are really coming together.”

Sweeney was one of three Vestavia Hills runners to finish in the top 15. Bryce Hutchinson, who made his season debut, finished fifth in 16:53, and Joseph Gilroy placed 11th in 17:13.

John Ingram (19th, 17:25) and Grayson Holbert (21st, 17:29) rounded out the team’s top five.

Meanwhile, Sasha Allison paced the Vestavia Hills girls to a fourth-place team finish. She clocked a time of 20:48 to secure ninth place.

The Hoover Invite was Vestavia Hills’ last competition before the section meet, which also will be held at Veterans Park.

Butler bound

Three days after leading his team to victory at the Hoover Invite, Sweeney announced his commitment to run cross-country and track and field at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Bulldogs boast a solid distance running program and compete in the Big East Conference.

× Excited to announce my commitment to the Butler University Cross Country/Track Program!! @butler_cctf #GoDawgs — James Sweeney (@jamesweeney99) October 23, 2017

