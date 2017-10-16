The Reset: Volleyball seals No. 2 seed in area

× Expand Layton Dudley Mountain Brook v. Vestavia Vestavia students cheer during a game between Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook.

Over the course of the year, Vestavia Voice will keep you up to date on the various Vestavia Hills High School athletic teams. Here is the fifth installment. If you missed last week's edition, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School football team took Moutnain Brook to overtime for the second straight year, but the Rebels fell, 17-10, to fall to 2-3 in Class 7A, Region 3 play. Click here for a full recap of the game.

The Rebels host longtime rival Hoover on Friday night, likely needing a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

VOLLEYBALL

The Vestavia Hills High School volleyball team wrapped up the No. 2 seed in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament with a pair of crucial wins last week.

On Tuesday, the Rebels defeated Thompson, 3-2 (21-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-17, 15-12), and took down Tuscaloosa County, 3-1 (16-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-22) on Thursday.

The Rebels played in Homewood’s Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend, going 3-1 in pool play and falling in the first round of bracket play. After an initial defeat to Bob Jones (21-25, 17-25), the Rebels swept Shades Valley (25-12, 25-23), McAdory (25-8, 25-14) and Grissom (25-23, 25-20). Bayside Academy swept Vestavia, 2-0 (25-16, 25-21), in bracket play.

This week, Vestavia Hills travels to Mountain Brook on Tuesday and hosts Spain Park on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Vestavia Hills cross-country teams did not compete this weekend. They will return to action Thursday at the Hoover Invitational.

